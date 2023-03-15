Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NAII opened at $8.84 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

About Natural Alternatives International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

