National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NCMI opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Further Reading

