Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

PRVB has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $260,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,662,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $260,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Provention Bio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

