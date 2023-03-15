Porch Group’s (PRCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Porch Group Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of PRCH stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $170.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.
In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,959,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 474,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,166,581.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,569,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,999,944.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,450,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,942. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Porch Group (PRCH)
