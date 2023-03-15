Porch Group’s (PRCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Porch Group Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $170.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Insider Transactions at Porch Group

In related news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,959,141.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,222.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,532,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,959,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 474,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,166,581.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,569,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,999,944.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,450,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,942. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

About Porch Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

