Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

PME opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.74. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

