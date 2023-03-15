OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

