Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.22 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

