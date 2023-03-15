Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADEX opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADEX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC raised its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,197,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 797,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.