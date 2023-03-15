Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,126,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 4,111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,898.8 days.

Leonardo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

