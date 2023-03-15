Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:KTTA opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

