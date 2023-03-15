SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Stories

