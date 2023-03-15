SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.33.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
