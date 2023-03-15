InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 344,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

IPOOF stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.