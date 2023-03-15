Head to Head Review: Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) & Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Woodward and Rice Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward 0 5 2 0 2.29 Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Woodward presently has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Woodward’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Woodward is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward 6.95% 8.57% 4.36% Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodward and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Woodward and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward $2.38 billion 2.37 $171.70 million $2.75 34.45 Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Woodward shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woodward beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

