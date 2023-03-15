Short Interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Increases By 25.1%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 36.4 %
Shares of CRBP stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
