StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

SALM stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.27. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.