Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGEN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Seagen Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $199.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.02. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $202.86. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,351,263 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

