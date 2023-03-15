Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGEN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $199.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.02. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $202.86.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,351,263. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

