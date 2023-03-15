Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGEN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.
Seagen Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $199.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.02. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $202.86.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,351,263. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Seagen
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
