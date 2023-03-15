Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

SNFCA stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

See Also

