Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 206.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.

SUNW stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.95. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. 16.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

