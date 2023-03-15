Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 206.75% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.
Sunworks Price Performance
SUNW stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.95. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunworks
Sunworks Company Profile
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunworks (SUNW)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.