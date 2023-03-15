Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

