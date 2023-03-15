StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned approximately 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

