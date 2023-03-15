TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.