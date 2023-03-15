Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.98 million, a PE ratio of 736.50 and a beta of 0.75. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,247,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

