Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
Vital Farms Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.98 million, a PE ratio of 736.50 and a beta of 0.75. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.18.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
