Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock valued at $91,123,511. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 73.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,118 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,380 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,930,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the period.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

