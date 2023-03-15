Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

