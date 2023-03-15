Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
USAT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.