StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on XPER. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Xperi Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.95 on Monday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
