StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPER. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $10.95 on Monday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,812,000 after buying an additional 367,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,853,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after buying an additional 453,289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,499,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 158,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $12,757,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

