RXO (NYSE:RXO) vs. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Financial Survey

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RXO and MakeMyTrip’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.48 $92.00 million N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $303.92 million 8.66 -$45.40 million ($0.19) -131.53

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.9% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RXO and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip -3.95% -2.41% -1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RXO and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 11 4 0 2.27 MakeMyTrip 0 0 6 0 3.00

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $21.62, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.07%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than RXO.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats RXO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It operates through the following three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. The Hotels and Packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Bus Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets. MakeMyTrip was founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow on April 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

