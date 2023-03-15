Contrasting Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of KLDiscovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -14.49% -70.72% -6.47% Nextdoor -64.82% -20.71% -18.21%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.17 -$60.54 million ($1.06) -1.23 Nextdoor $212.76 million 3.34 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -5.13

This table compares KLDiscovery and Nextdoor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KLDiscovery has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KLDiscovery and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00

Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 106.32%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextdoor beats KLDiscovery on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

