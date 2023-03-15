Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) versus Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) Financial Contrast

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cadre has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avitar has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cadre alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Avitar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 1.79 $12.66 million $0.08 255.53 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cadre and Avitar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Avitar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadre and Avitar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadre presently has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 60.47%.

Summary

Cadre beats Avitar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Avitar

(Get Rating)

Avitar, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells diagnostic test products. It manufactures and markets proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables fabricated for medical, diagnostics, dental and consumer use. It also sells its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, large medical supply companies, governmental agencies, and corporations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.