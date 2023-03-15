Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 704.17

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 704.17 ($8.58).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.57) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.86) to GBX 770 ($9.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.65) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.14) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.31), for a total value of £534,630 ($651,590.49). In related news, insider Irene McDermott Brown bought 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($36,526.78). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.31), for a total value of £534,630 ($651,590.49). 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire Increases Dividend

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 552.50 ($6.73) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 621.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 575.50. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 360.40 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.17). The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55,250.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120,000.00%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

