Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$94.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$96.88.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
TSE GRT.UN opened at C$85.29 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$100.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
Featured Stories
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.