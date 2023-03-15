Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$94.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$96.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$85.29 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$100.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

