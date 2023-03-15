Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Price Target at GBX 835.80

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 835.80 ($10.19).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 954 ($11.63) to GBX 987 ($12.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.24) to GBX 760 ($9.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Vistry Group Trading Up 0.6 %

VTY stock opened at GBX 762 ($9.29) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 760.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 683.83. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502 ($6.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,070.50 ($13.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

