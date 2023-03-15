Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $391.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $391.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Pool alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $350.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.90 and its 200 day moving average is $334.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.