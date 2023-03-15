Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTNR. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.10.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,483.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,333 shares of company stock worth $1,461,998. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

