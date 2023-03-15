iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $6.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.
IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
iQIYI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Trading of iQIYI
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
