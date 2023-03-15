iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $6.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.