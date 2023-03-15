Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives $69.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($80.65) to €69.00 ($74.19) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Knorr-Bremse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 0.5 %

Knorr-Bremse stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.