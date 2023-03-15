Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $206.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.75.

A number of analysts have commented on PDRDY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pernod Ricard from €265.00 ($284.95) to €264.00 ($283.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($212.90) to €191.00 ($205.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

