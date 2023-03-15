Analysts Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target at $102.50

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $99.30 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

