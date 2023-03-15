Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) PT at $25.39

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.39.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance
Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.
Featured Articles
