Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 825.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 825.43 ($10.06).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.66) to GBX 825 ($10.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.21) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.18) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.05) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.66) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.82), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,133.82). Also, insider Clive Bannister purchased 78,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($604,606.95). Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 544.50 ($6.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,475.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 385.40 ($4.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 695 ($8.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 653.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 633.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,818.18%.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

