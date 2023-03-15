NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives GBX 350 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays downgraded NatWest Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.88) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.63) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG stock opened at GBX 277.60 ($3.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.13 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 265.10.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,117.65%.

(Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.