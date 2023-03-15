United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $440.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $416.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.33. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

