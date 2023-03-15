OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OncoCyte stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.70. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.68.
About OncoCyte
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.