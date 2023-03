OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.70. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.68.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.