ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATSAF. TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ATS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $39.78 on Monday. ATS has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $41.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.