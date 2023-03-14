Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $581,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

