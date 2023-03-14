Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 602.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

