Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 17.0 %

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

