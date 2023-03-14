Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

