Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.7 %

MPC stock opened at $123.78 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

